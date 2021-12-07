Windom man charged with fleeing police says he didn't realize pursuit due to phone argument

Dec. 7—WORTHINGTON — Bernard George Smith Jr., Windom, was charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

On November 25, a Worthington Police Department officer observed a white Audi sedan traveling at a speed he estimated to be approximately 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, while in a marked squad car at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Oxford Street. The officer turned westbound on Oxford Street in begin to catch up with the vehicle, the vehicle reportedly turned north onto North Grand Avenue and accelerated rapidly.

The officer activated overhead emergency lights and attempted to catch up with the vehicle. The officer continued following the vehicle as it took the entrance ramp to Interstate 90, where it accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer maintained visual contact with the vehicle, but as the officer was entering I-90, the vehicle was already exiting onto Minnesota 60, prompting the officer to accelerate to a speed of 120 mph in order to catch up with the vehicle. The officer continued to follow the vehicle on Oxford Street where it continued traveling at a high rate of speed.

Another Worthington police officer was at the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Oxford Street when he observed the same vehicle, still traveling above the speed limit, and began to follow. The two officers were eventually able to get the vehicle to come to stop. They attempted to get the male driver to exit the vehicle but he reportedly would not listen to commands. Eventually the driver, identified as Smith, exited the vehicle with a cell phone in his hand and began yelling at the officers.

Smith, 25, was arrested and transported to the Nobles County Jail. He agreed to speak with an officer, during which time he allegedly admitted that he saw the flashing lights but said he was talking on the phone and did not think the squad car was trying to stop him. Smith stated he was arguing with somebody over the phone and that his vehicle was "supercharged".

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.