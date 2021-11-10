Is window closing on Craigsville inmate's chances for a pardon?

Guard towers loom over Augusta Correctional Center’s fence in Craigsville.

CRAIGSVILLE — The race to see who would become Virginia's next governor was a major talking point last week at the Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville as numerous inmates there felt that Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor who issued more than 200 pardons when he was in office, would be their best chance at achieving early freedom if he were to gain a second term.

“Anxiety is at an all-time high in this place,” Coker “Nick” Robinson said last week on the morning of Election Day. Robinson has been seeking a pardon since 2017.

An inmate in the Virginia Department of Corrections for 12 years after being convicted of a Richmond robbery where nobody was hurt, Robinson was one of those inmates pulling for McAuliffe. He even talked his mother into voting for the first time in her life and his brother, who he said leans conservative, placed a vote for McAuliffe.

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s days in office numbered, it was starting to look like it might fall to McAuliffe to release Robinson, now 29, and just 16 years old when a judge sentenced him to 33 years in prison. Robinson's sentence was the minimum amount of prison time he could get after a Richmond prosecutor made the felony charges rain once he turned down a plea offer as a teen.

But with last week's election result, Republican Glenn Youngkin has thrown a sizable wrench into Robinson’s hopes for an early release.

Robinson was part of a group of teens and young men that robbed several people in 2008 with an unloaded BB pistol at an apartment complex. He did not carry the BB gun, but he manned a backdoor while the others went inside a residence. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Earlier this year, Robinson told The News Leader he was initially charged in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court with robbery, along with a lone gun charge.

But after rejecting the plea deal, Kelli Burnett, now Richmond's deputy commonwealth's attorney, chose to try Robinson as an adult and hit him with a robbery charge for each victim, seven felonies in all. To go along with the seven robbery charges, Burnett also slapped Robinson with eight charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, with each charge carrying a mandatory minimum of five years in prison except for one, which was a mandatory three-year term. There was also a burglary charge. He said he turned down a second plea deal prior to his trial.

Story continues

Following his convictions, the least amount of time Robinson could get was 33 years behind bars.

In May, Burnett said her office would support Robinson's petition for clemency.

Now, with years remaining on his sentence and a little more than two months left in Northam’s term before Youngkin takes over, the clock is seemingly ticking on Robinson’s chances for an early release.

However, both he and his attorney, John Coggeshall, remain upbeat.

A jury found Coker "Nick" Robinson guilty of a 2008 BB gun robbery (the gun was unloaded) and convicted him on nearly 20 charges.

Robinson said while McAuliffe’s defeat wasn’t a complete surprise based on some of his campaign gaffes, he admitted it was “definitely a blow.”

But, as Robinson is apt to do, he's remained positive and said he spoke to several inmates after the election in an effort to boost their energy levels and said he made it a point to keep his head high as an example.

“I’m still optimistic,” he said.

For his part, prior to Youngkin's victory, Coggeshall appeared ready to work with McAuliffe, who pardoned three of Coggeshall's clients before leaving office in 2018. Now, it looks like the Norfolk attorney will have to rely on the outgoing governor to help free Robinson.

“He’s got a lot of people rooting for him,” Coggeshall said of Robinson. “It’s really up to Northam. He can pardon anybody he wants and I think Nick Robinson’s on the top of the list.”

Coggeshall said he expects Youngkin will ask the current parole board to resign to get his top choices in, and said with the new governor he expects “it’s going to get harder to get people pardons.”

Under Northam, Coggeshall said the state has sped up the pardon review process, and he said with the pandemic slowing it should give the governor more time to deal with pardons before he leaves office. He also noted that Robinson did not commit a homicide, wasn’t incarcerated for sex crimes and has no escape attempts since being imprisoned as a teenager.

“And those are the three things you got to be careful about,” Coggeshall said.

Northam's last day in office is Jan. 15.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

