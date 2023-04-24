Window contractor's record expunged

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published on Dec. 22, 2015. An Order Granting Expungement was issued Nov. 28, 2022 and states the charges against Firas Emachah "shall be deemed not to have occurred."

CAMDEN - The owner of a Berlin Township window business indicted for allegedly defrauding dozens of customers.Firas Emachah, who ran Dream House Windows Inc., is accused of taking more than $200,000 in deposits from customers for home repair contracts "knowing the work would not be done," the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

"When some customers attempted to cancel their contracts and obtain a refund, Emachah allegedly wrote more than $60,000 in bad checks to avoid making the payment," the prosecutor's office said. He also allegedly wrote bad checks to suppliers, subcontractors and government agencies.

Emachah, 42, of Shamong, victimized customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York in the fall of 2013 and spring of 2014, authorities said. He could not be reached Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office first brought charges against Emachah in June, accusing him then of four counts of theft by deception and three counts of passing bad checks. One of the theft charges alleged Emachah garnished the pay of an employee who owed money as part of a probationary sentence but kept the cash for himself.

A Camden County grand jury on Thursday returned a 64-count indictment, including 46 counts of theft by deception. Emachah also faces 17 charges of passing bad checks and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property received.

"No other Dream House Windows employees were charged in this matter," the prosecutor's office said.

The company's website described the firm, founded in 1985, as a "BBB accredited business." However, a pop-up window said the Better Business Bureau had revoked the firm's accreditation and given it an F rating after 52 complaints in three years.

