Window guards ‘carelessly’ removed at KC high-rise where 5-year-old fell: Eviction lawsuit

Window guards were “carelessly” removed from the downtown Kansas City apartment 17 stories above where 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor’s body was found in an alley seven weeks ago, according to a civil case recently filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Lawyers for the Grand Boulevard Lofts filed a petition Friday seeking the eviction of the boy’s mother, Corrinne O’Connor, based on actions that compromise the safety of tenants or others. In the petition, the lawyers wrote that the apartment had also been deemed uninhabitable by the state because of “very poor sanitary conditions.”

The petition seeks a court order to allow for an immediate eviction.

Grayson died on Nov. 27. Kansas City police opened a suspicious death investigation upon the discovery of his body in the dead-end alley behind his high-rise building at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police have confirmed Grayson’s body fell from an open window. His cause of death remained unknown Tuesday.

A makeshift memorial is seen along an alley near East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Kansas City. The memorial was set up for 5-year-old Grayson O’Conner, who fell to his death from a window of the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

Several neighbors have openly questioned how the 5-year-old boy could have fallen from a building equipped with safeguards. There are nuts and bolts inside the window frames that prevent windows from opening more than a few inches, neighbors have demonstrated to The Star.

Last month, The Star reported that his 27-year-old mother was facing a criminal charge in Jackson County of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class A felony. The case was quickly placed under seal.

Corrinne O’Connor does not appear to have been taken into law enforcement custody since then.

Information about the progress of the criminal investigation was not available from Kansas City police on Tuesday.

The death of Grayson has angered and saddened many residents of the Grand Boulevard Lofts, who in the aftermath told The Star of continued verbal abuse by his mother and other general concerns for his well being.

One resident, Kelsey Grzib, told The Star in December that she had taken Grayson into her home after finding him abandoned at a nearby bus stop. He was unbathed and had bruises, Grzib previously said, adding that she raised those concerns with social service workers eight months before Grayson died.

The Star has requested information about Grayson from the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services. The state agency has not acknowledged providing services to the boy at any point or answered any of The Star’s questions, saying the earliest such records could become available is April 10.