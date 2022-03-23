Window in patient's room broken by gunshot at Rhode Island Hospital

Providence police detectives are investigating after a gunshot was fired through a window and into a room at Rhode Island Hospital on Eddy Street early Wednesday morning.

The patient in the room was not injured, and nobody has been arrested, according to Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

At about 2:45 a.m., a group of nurses heard a loud noise coming from inside Room 717 and then found a large hole in the window, "which appeared to be a gunshot," a hospital security officer told the police, according to a police report.

Detectives recovered two bullet fragments from inside the room and the hallway, according to the report.

The patient, a 64-year-old man, was immediately moved to another room and wasn't able to provide information to the police, according to the report.

The police weren't able to determine where the shot was fired from after searching nearby streets and parking lots.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives. The Police Department's phone number is 401.272.3121.

