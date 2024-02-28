Window reportedly damaged by bullet and other reports

Feb. 28—A double-paned window was reported damaged by a bullet at 1:56 p.m. Monday at 85460 245th St. in Oakland. The bullet did not go through the window.

Juvenile cited for underage possession of cannabis

Deputies cited a student for underage possession of cannabis at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday at Glenville-Emmons High School, 230 Fifth St. SE in Glenville, after the student was found with a cannabis browner.

Wallet, change cup stolen

A wallet and change cup was reported stolen from a vehicle at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday at 1112 Belmont St. The incident reportedly happened sometime after 2 p.m. the day before and 5:15 a.m. that day.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1328 Fountain St.