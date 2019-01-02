Windows 10 is now the most popular desktop operating system in the world

Twitter More

Facebook More

Microsoft finished 2018 by hitting another major milestone.

Windows 10, the company's newest desktop operating system, is now the most popular in the world. It surpassed 9-year-old Windows 7, according to Net Applications via The Verge .

Windows 10 now holds more than 39 percent of the marketshare for desktop operating systems as of December. Windows 7 only makes up less than 37 percent.

The report also claims that more than 700 million devices now run on Windows 10. These devices include PC, Xbox One, tablets, and phones.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft was the real MVP of the tech world in 2018

Microsoft ended most support for Windows 7 in 2015. Extended support for the OS officially ends in 2020. The company has urged users to upgrade and Windows 7’s market share has experienced a steady decline ever since. Read more...

More about Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 7, Operating Systems, and Tech