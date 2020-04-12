Windows 10 vs. MacOS vs. Chrome OS

Deciding on the right operating system can feel downright overwhelming. There are so many factors to consider when choosing an operating system, and it often comes down to your personal preference for features, capabilities, user-friendliness, and price.

If deciding on the best operating system has been nothing but a headache, look no further. We’ve rounded up the most vital information on the latest from Windows, Mac, and Chrome to make the process a breeze.

Microsoft’s Windows holds around 77 percent of the global desktop market share, with just shy of two-thirds of that being made up by Windows 10. If you throw in laptops too, Windows 10 controls a full 40 percent of the entire global market itself, making it by far the most popular operating system in the world for those sorts of devices. There are a number of reasons why that is, but the most important is the depth and breadth of its supporting hardware and software.

Because Microsoft sells Windows licenses to more or less any PC manufacturer to load on desktops, laptops, tablets, and everything in between, you can get a Windows machine in almost any size, shape, or price range. Microsoft even sells Windows on its own, so consumers and businesses can manually load it onto their hardware. That wide-open approach has let it conquer all competitors over the last few decades.

Because of its worldwide availability and longevity, Windows also boasts the biggest software library on the planet. Windows users don’t get every new application that comes on the market, but even those they don’t receive initially tend to come to Windows eventually. Consumer, media, enterprise, gaming, it doesn’t matter — if you want the most comprehensive array of capabilities, Windows is the way to go.

At least, that’s true regarding traditional desktop applications written for Microsoft’s venerable Win32 platform, such as its own Office 2019 suite. Today, the company has made a massive bet on its Windows 10 app platform, called the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), that’s meant to be Microsoft’s answer to the battery-efficient, secure, and easy to manage mobile apps on iOS and Android. UWP hasn’t taken off, though, and that leaves Microsoft somewhat precariously straddling the old and the new.

Windows also boasts compatibility with the most extensive array of hardware, thanks to extensive driver support. That’s a significant consideration if you want to play graphically intense video games or work with high-powered software for media, video editing, or computer-aided design. There aren’t are few Chrome OS systems that offer high-end hardware and certainly nothing that can match the most powerful PCs. There are some super powered Macs as an alternative, but they tend to be far more expensive and the breadth of hardware choice just isn’t the same.

Also, the Windows PC ecosystem has exploded in terms of the different kinds of shapes and sizes available to buyers. There are the usual desktop and traditional clamshell notebooks, which are more powerful and higher in quality than ever, ranging in price from just a few hundred dollars for entry-level options all the way up to many thousands for premium machines. The 2-in-1 market has ballooned in recent years too, most notably thanks to Microsoft’s own Surface range, which makes some of the best convertible laptops and tablets the world has ever seen.

Though most accessories are universal since the introduction of the USB standard, Windows still technically boasts the most compatibility with third-party add-ons, too. Just about any mouse, keyboard, webcam, storage drive, graphics tablet, printer, scanner, microphone, monitor, or other doodad you care to add to your computer will work with Windows, which is something that can’t always be said for MacOS and is true to an even lesser extent for Chrome OS.

Rapid and meaningful updates

If you haven’t used Windows in a few years, then you may associate it with slow, tepid progress. That’s no longer true. With Windows 10, Microsoft committed to twice a year updates. We’ve seen these updates introduce new features, security improvements, and performance enhancements.

For those who want to access the cutting-edge, they can join the free Insider program too, which puts out new updates almost every week. Insiders get access to fixes, tweaks, and major new features — and they do add up over time. Not only do Insiders get immediate access to the latest capabilities, but they also help shape the OS by providing ongoing feedback to Microsoft.

Over time, this rapid update policy has given Windows 10 an edge over MacOS, which updates every year but usually with just one or two significant new features. Chrome OS also updates quickly, but Google only rarely introduces major new features — which has slowed progress relative to Windows and MacOS.

The only downside to the rapid updates with Windows 10 is that they can occasionally cause more problems than they fix. The October 2018 update deleted user data and caused all sorts of driver issues. It took months to fix and prompted Microsoft to change its update practice to be a little less ambitious in the future.

Compatibility problems and version confusion

With all that said, Windows isn’t perfect. The open nature of Microsoft’s relationship with desktop and laptop manufacturers means that two different machines, often with the same specifications, can and do perform very differently. Production quality can vary wildly, even within hardware from the same manufacturer. That makes choosing a new Windows 10 PC a challenge. You need to do your research to get the most for your money.

Windows has also had the reputation of being less secure than MacOS and Chrome OS, simply because it’s the most-used desktop operating system and thus the most targeted. Windows includes a numerous Microsoft tools and safeguards to prevent and clean viruses and other threats, and third-party tools are also available. Therefore, Windows 10 is much more secure than it once was in spite of remaining the most-attacked OS — it’s simply no longer quite the security risk it once was.

The wide variety of Windows hardware can cause problems as well. Windows’ complex driver system can cause system errors that are left to the user to diagnose and solve, and frequent updates from Microsoft might break software or devices that haven’t considered or anticipated. For that reason, Windows is more difficult to administer for the typical user, although the Windows update infrastructure built into Windows 10 does make things easier than they were in the old days of scouring the web looking for updates and driver updates.

Finally, Microsoft has created something of a confusing situation with its “Windows 10 in S Mode” initiative. Microsoft originally introduced Windows 10 S as a locked-down, secure, and high-performance version of Windows 10 meant for schools and other environments where administrators didn’t want users to make changes to the OS. Windows 10 S only runs UWP apps too, except for Microsoft’s Office 2016, which means easier administration and better security compared to installing applications from anywhere and outside of the UWP sandbox.

Microsoft abandoned Windows 10 S as a standalone version soon after its introduction, however, and instead rebranded it as a “mode” of regular Windows 10. As confusing as that was and is though, Windows Core OS may fragment things even further in the future. Windows 10X is the newest iteration, which is to be used for dual-screen devices such as the Surface Neo, though we still don’t know much about how the system actually works.

Is Windows for you?

Windows is in a must better position than it was just a few years ago. The newest version, Windows 10, is more elegant and easier to understand than past editions, and it receives frequent updates.

The problem of complexity does remain. You will likely encounter more bugs with Windows than with its competition. But these bugs are rarely the fatal errors that used to drag Windows systems to a halt, and they’re balanced by features and hardware compatibility that is simply unavailable with Microsoft’s competition.

You shouldn’t consider Windows 7 any more, though. It has now reached the end of its life and doesn’t hold up in a head to head with Windows 10.

MacOS

One of Apple’s older promotional messages for Mac computers and their software was “it just works.” That philosophy is applied to more or less everything that the company sells, including laptops and desktops, and the associated MacOS software. Formerly called OS X, MacOS runs on all Apple computers, and buying an Apple machine is the only legitimate way to access it.

Because of this unique top-down approach to its products, Apple enjoys tighter control over MacOS than any of its current counterparts. MacOS is designed to run on only a relatively small — and highly controlled — variety of computers and parts, compared to millions of possible combinations for Windows. That allows Apple to do more intense quality testing for their products, optimize software for only a few computers, and provide targeted services that can diagnose and fix problems with much more speed and accuracy than Windows manufacturers. For users who want their computer to “just work,” Macs are an appealing proposition.

It just works

The operating system itself is designed to be easy to operate, even for novices. While the interface of Windows 10 is simple on its face, Microsoft’s OS has an infinitely deep layer of menus beneath that and troubleshooting can be bothersome and confusing. New computer users often find MacOS to be more intuitive than Windows 10, though long-term Windows users may need some time to adjust to the interface and some important features — like the MacOS file explorer, called Finder — are not as easy to understand.

Though the software market for MacOS is nowhere near as broad as Windows, it has its own expansive collection of cross-platform and bespoke apps. Apple includes a suite of in-house programs for basic tasks, and most popular third-party software, like Google’s Chrome Browser, is available on MacOS. Microsoft even produces a version of its Office application suite for Apple hardware, and some of the best creative applications are available in superior versions for MacOS. It’s no surprise that MacOS is a popular option for design and media production, and many art-focused applications are available only on Mac, including Apple’s iconic Final Cut Pro video editing suite.

That said, MacOS is disadvantaged for gamers, as most new games are not available on the platform. In 2019 there are more MacOS supporting games than ever before, but it’s still a paltry list compared to Windows. For people who really love MacOS but still want to game, though, they can always leverage Apple’s Bootcamp application. This utility helps users prepare any Mac computer to run Windows instead of — or as a switchable option to — its built-in operating system, allowing access to most Windows applications and capabilities.

This requires a separate Windows 10 license purchase, though it’s possible to run other operating systems, like Linux, on Bootcamp as well. (Windows machines can also boot Linux and other third-party operating systems, but MacOS cannot be licensed for use on non-Apple hardware.) Macs can even run Windows at the same time as MacOS through virtualization tools like Parallels or VMWare, offering even more flexibility for those who like the way MacOS operates but need access to some specific Windows software.

Better together

MacOS hardware works exceptionally well with Apple’s iOS products, the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Users who go all-in on Apple hardware for both desktop and mobile enjoy a unified design language, tools like Siri and Apple Pay that work with both devices, and cross-functionality through an Apple account for apps like iMessage. Apple’s Continuity function is perhaps the most exciting example of how well MacOS and iOS are integrated, with the ability to pick up where you left off in a document on any device and take phone calls and answer texts on your Mac.

Owners of the Apple Watch can even log in to the latest version of MacOS without a password. This synergistic approach simply doesn’t exist to nearly the same extent on Windows, although Microsoft is pushing Windows back into the mobile space with Windows 10 X. While it’s technically possible to acquire many similar features on Windows with third-party tools, it’s much more difficult than using MacOS.

Limited options

Apple only offers a few product lines running MacOS, and that’s a problem for many. The hardware (especially storage) is often expensive, yet not always up-to-date, and it may not fit your needs. There is no 17-inch MacBook, for example, and Macs don’t offer a touchscreen in any form save for the miniature Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. In fact, unless you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, the 2-in-1 isn’t a thing at all in the MacOS world, leaving behind anyone who’d rather carry just one device compared to lugging around a notebook and a separate tablet.

Apple does have some high end solutions though if you need real power. They’re expensive, but the likes of the iMac and iMac Pro are some of the most capable workstation desktops and all-in-ones in the world.

Apple’s desire to trend set when it comes to style can often leave users with limited options elsewhere too. It has been several years since Apple effectively ditched anything but USB-C Thunderbolt connectors, and in some cases limiting devices to just one or two ports. That means using an adapter if you want to plug in legacy or multiple devices and accessories at once, especially if you’re charging at the same time.

Is MacOS for you?

Mac computers and MacOS are for users who want a premium desktop experience without having to work on it. Apple’s top-to-bottom philosophy makes its software relatively accessible to newcomers. It’s also a great pick for people who are dedicated to Apple’s mobile products.

However, Mac systems are expensive, and often don’t offer hardware on par with Windows alternatives. The operating system also lacks certain features that can be found on Windows, like touch support and a focus on mixed reality, and you’ll need to commit yourself to USB-C or grab a few adapters if you’re interested in Apple’s MacBook line.

Read our coverage of MacOS Catalina

Chrome OS

Google’s approach to the world of desktop-class hardware is an interesting one. Chrome OS was originally designed as an operating system that mostly relied on constant access to the internet — which made sense because it was designed as an extension of the Chrome desktop browser. Chrome hardware, usually called a “Chromebook” for laptops and sometimes a “Chromebox” for desktop designs, was intended for users who rely primarily on the web and only occasionally use more complex desktop software.

That’s slowly changing. For example, Google has integrated a file manager into Chrome OS, and the addition of Android apps support greatly expands what you can do with the OS when you’re offline. But it remains a simplistic environment compared to Windows and MacOS.

It’s a web world

Because Chrome OS revolves around its browser, it’s the least complex of the three major operating systems on the market. Calling it a “browser in a box” isn’t the whole story, but it’s a good way to think about it. Though Chrome OS includes some basic desktop tools like a file manager and a photo viewer, its primary focus is content on the web. Android app compatibility does expand its capabilities significantly, but not all the apps scale well with a laptop or desktop display.

The interface is designed to get users to the web quickly and easily and to present as few barriers to internet content as possible. Anyone who uses the Chrome browser on a Windows or MacOS machine will be instantly comfortable with the interface, and all their saved history, bookmarks, and extensions will sync over.

Chrome devices excel at web browsing, streaming video and music, chatting and video conferencing, and other relatively simple web tasks. The Linux back-end of the operating system can do anything that the Chrome browser on a desktop can do, including advanced Flash and Java applications. Chrome extensions and apps can change the interface and add extra functionality to a certain degree, but they lack a fine control and more advanced “power user” options of Windows and MacOS. That’s where Android app compatibility comes in, providing millions of new app options that greatly expand the Chrome OS experience.

Since Google designed the system to rely on Chrome, it’s understandably reliant on Google tools, to a greater degree than Windows relies on Microsoft software and MacOS relies on Apple software. That’s either a good or a bad thing depending on a given how completely a user has bought into Google properties.

If you already use Gmail, Sheets, Drive, and other Google services, Chrome OS is a fantastic platform for better integrating those tools with your everyday tasks.

Cheap and easy

The focus on the web gives Chrome OS some dramatic advantages over Windows and MacOS. It can run comfortably on very low-power, inexpensive hardware: laptops with cheap processors, tiny solid-state drives, and very little RAM can run Chrome OS easily, all with expansive storage in the cloud. Sometimes these inexpensive designs run faster and more reliably than Windows and MacOS, even when the latter are used primarily for a browser any way.

If you want the best Android app experience, particularly gaming, then you’ll want a fast processor, but you’re much less reliant on high-end components for a usable experience. Options for high-end Chromebooks are more expansive than they’ve ever been, even if they aren’t the focus of the range. The Pixelbook leads the way, but there are plenty of other great Chromebooks to choose from.

Whether you go high or low-end though, if you aren’t running intensive applications, Chrome OS is essentially the same experience on every single Chromebook and Chromebox. It doesn’t suffer from the “bloatware” problem that Windows has, even though Chrome OS devices are sold by third-party manufacturers like Dell, Samsung, and Toshiba. And the administration of such devices is easier, making Chrome OS popular in educational environments.

The combination of this all-in-one approach and low power requirements means that Chromebooks can be extremely inexpensive, sometimes even less than $200. More expensive models offer high-resolution screens, backlit keyboards, fold-back touchscreens, and other fancy features, including the top-of-the-line Pixelbook 2-in-1 sold by Google itself complete with touch and pen support.

Is Chrome OS for you?

Chrome OS originally offered virtually no compatibility with external software, although of course, Google is changing that dynamic by offering access to the Android-powered Play Store. Chromebooks won’t work with advanced accessories like USB monitors or complex gaming hardware — Google simply doesn’t provide the drivers. It can handle basic keyboards, mice, USB drives, and Bluetooth add-ons, but that’s about it.

Meanwhile, gaming on Chrome OS is one of the most meaningful beneficiaries of Android support. While you won’t be running the massive gaming titles available for Windows, and to a much lesser extent MacOS, there are at least hundreds of thousands of Android games that should run fairly well on newer Chromebooks and Chromeboxes. That’s a significant improvement over the early days of Chrome OS when gaming took a real back seat.

In short, Chrome OS is almost all web, all the time. If you’re a Windows or Mac user and you often find that the only app you’re using is a browser, or you’re okay with the huge ecosystem of simpler Android apps, then it’s worthy of consideration. But Chrome OS’s almost complete lack of the most advanced third-party software is a deal-breaker for anyone who relies on a computer for more complex tasks.

The simplicity and focus of Chrome OS are good for users whose primary interactions are on the web. Its low cost of entry is attractive for anyone on a budget, making it a great solution for students, but users who require more complex software or more demanding tasks need to look elsewhere.

Verdict: Windows is the best all rounder, at a price

Windows 10 is the best all-round platform with a broad and deep selection of hardware, reasonable ease of use, and pricing that will be attractive to most. If you’re not sure which platform is right for you, Windows offers you everything you need and a whole lot more once you learn the ropes.

If you’re a student, on a limited budget, or love Google’s tools and services, Chrome OS is a great alternative, while MacOS is best suited for professionals or those who don’t mind paying a bit extra to make sure that the hardware and software as optimized as possible.