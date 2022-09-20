Windows 11 adds support for Auto HDR, VRR in windowed games

The Windows 11 2022 update is launching today, and while it's a mostly behind-the-scenes update for most PCs, gamers have a few new features to look forward to. First up, Microsoft is adding support for Auto HDR, VRR (variable refresh rates) and better latency for windowed games. Previously, those were only features you could use in full-screen mode. The change should be a boon to streamers and anyone who wants to multitask while clearing their Halo Infinite dailies.

Controller Bar in the Windows 11 2022 update

And speaking of HDR, you can now tweak your monitor's settings more easily with an improved HDR calibration tool. Auto HDR is also headed to more titles, which should be great news if you (literally) want to see older games in a new light. Less significantly, the Xbox Game Bar is being transformed into a new Windows Controller Bar, which will show your recently played games and launchers. You can access that by hitting the Xbox button on an Xbox controller (or a third-party equivalent).

While none of these are ground-breaking changes, they all go towards making Windows 11 a better environment for PC gamers. (Let's just hope we get a more flexible way to install games from the Microsoft Store eventually.)