Windows 11 to launch Oct. 5. How to find out when your PC is ready to upgrade

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Mark your calendars, PC owners.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it will begin rolling out Windows 11, the latest version of its operating system for personal computers, on Oct. 5.

The free upgrade will become available on eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs loaded with Windows 11, the company said in a blog post.

The tech giant plans to stagger the rollout, considering factors such as "hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience," Aaron Woodman, general manager for Windows Marketing, said in the post.

Microsoft expects all eligible PCs to receive an offer to upgrade to Windows 11 by the middle of 2022.

"Windows is more than an operating system; it’s where we connect with people, it’s where we learn, work and play," said Woodman.

The taskbar shown in Windows 11.
The taskbar shown in Windows 11.

Several device manufacturers will have Windows-eligible devices ready to roll when Windows 11 launches, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Samsung and Lenovo. Windows 10 PC owners will get an alert letting them know they are ready to upgrade.

Woodman also said Microsoft will relaunch the PC Health Check app soon so current PC owners can check whether their device is capable of running Windows 11.

Introduced in June, Windows 11 offers a sleeker look compared to its previous versions. New features include an update to layouts for snapping applications to the screen, more detailed widgets, a revamped Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

But if you want to stick with Windows 10, don't worry. Microsoft said when announcing Windows 11 that it plans to support the earlier operating system through 2025.

