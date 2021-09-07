Windows broken at 3 businesses early Tuesday

Sep. 7—The Rochester Police Department is investigating a series of incidents in which three businesses had windows damaged or broken in a span of about 20 minutes early Tuesday.

Police were first called about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Gas Station at 919 37th St. NW for a report that someone threw a large hook or C-clamp at a window, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar. The object broke an outer pane of the glass.

A short time later, police responded to an alarm at Enterprise Rent-A-Car and found that one of the business's front windows had been broken in a similar fashion to that of the gas station.

About 5 a.m., police were called to Casey's General Store at 4500 Service Drive NW. Witnesses told police they saw two men, dressed in black and on bikes. The witness thought one of the men had a silver handgun. A window there also had been broken.

The incidents are under investigation.