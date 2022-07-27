Windows broken out of vehicles, items missing and other reports

Jul. 27—Police received a report at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday that a rear driver's side window was broken out on a pickup and that contents of the truck were scattered around at 2409 Myers Road. A few items were missing.

A vehicle was reported broken into and the window smashed at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday at 2610 Bridge Ave. Money and identification documents were taken.

Man arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Dallas James Lee, 32, for fifth-degree possession of cocaine, felony third-degree cocaine possession, possession of a small mount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a report of a male shooting an airsoft gun at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at 201 N. Broadway. An electronic incapacitation device was seized from another adult male.

Wallet reported missing

A wallet was reported missing at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday at 840 Happy Trails Lane.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday at 318 E. Third St.

Stolen trailer recovered

A stolen trailer was recovered at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday at 2409 Myers Road.

1 cited after crash

Police cited Alyah Victoria Sharpe, 19, for failure to yield after a crash at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street and Prospect Ave.

Bike stolen

A black and blue Trek mountain bike was reported stolen at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday at 609 E. Main St.