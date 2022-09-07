Windows broken out of warming house and other reports

Sep. 7—Windows were reported broken out to a warming house at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at 910 Frank Hall Drive.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that appeared to be blown up at 1428 Edgewater Drive. The damage occurred between 10 p.m. the night before and 5:15 a.m.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

1 arrested on felony warrant

Police arrested Errick Dehavon McKenzie, 26, on a local felony warrant at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at 1025 St >John Ave.

Gas drive off reported

A gas drive off valued at $60.30 was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

1 turns self in on warrant

Tony Wayne Anderson, 37, turned himself in on a local warrant at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.