Windows of downtown Pittsburgh business shattered during fight between teens

A downtown salon is left with a boarded-up window following a fight involving teenagers.

Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon on Forbes Avenue tells channel 11 that kids are getting out of school and getting out of hand.

“It’s awful,” said Cardamone. “The kids were arguing out front here. We were in here working with our clients, then a fight broke out and then someone went through the window!”

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., more details the fight the owner says damaged his business and startled customers.

