Windows shot out of several cars in Capitol Hills neighborhood, SLCPD says

CAPITOL HILLS, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police say they are currently investigating over a dozen cases of vandalism in the Capitol Hills neighborhood.

On Friday, Nov. 17, at around 6:15 a.m., police received a call from a community member reporting that their car window had been shot out. The incident reportedly occurred near 700 North East Capitol Blvd.

Upon investigating the scene, officers found that several other cars in the area also had their windows shot out.

“It appears the windows were shot with a BB gun,” SLCPD said.

Police are asking those in the community to check their doorbell and security cameras at this time. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 801-799-3000.

The cost of the damage is reportedly still being determined.

“Anyone who has not filed a report should still do so for tracking purposes,” SLCPD said.

No further information is available at this time.

