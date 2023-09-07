Windows shot out of Wendy’s, Atlanta police searching for shooter

Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near a Wendy’s.

Officers were called to Boulevard NE for a shots fired call on Thursday afternoon.

Police say no one was hurt and only property damage has been reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw several bullet casings and police units surrounding the restaurant.

Get the latest updates LIVE from the scene, NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at the Wendy’s and saw police collecting the bullet casings.

Neighbors told her that they are surprised to see the act of violence in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects, but confirmed that they do not have anyone in custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]