Windows smashed overnight at six downtown Milwaukee businesses along West Wisconsin Avenue; police arrest 26-year-old man

Foot Locker, housed at The Avenue MKE, saw two windows smashed overnight Monday. It was one of six businesses along West Wisconsin Avenue with shattered windows.

Milwaukee police arrested a 26-year-old man who they say smashed the windows of several downtown businesses early Monday morning.

The property damage occurred about 3:15 a.m. along West Wisconsin Avenue, between North Plankinton Ave and North King Drive, police said.

A reporter Monday morning counted six businesses with boarded-up windows or broken glass: Subway, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, TJ Maxx, Foot Locker, Bradley Symphony Center and Walgreens.

TJ Maxx sustained the most damage. Four large glass window panels were covered with boards.

TJ Maxx, 161 West Wisconsin Avenue, saw four of its windows smashed overnight Monday. Milwaukee police arrested a 26-year-old man.

At Bradley Symphony Center, an outer pane of two-layer glass was smashed, but an inner pane was not damaged.

It was unclear if merchandise was taken from any of the businesses.

Milwaukee police said they would recommend charges against the 26-year-old man to prosecutors in the coming days.

Bradley Symphony Center saw one of its windows smashed overnight Monday. An outer pane shattered, but an inner pane was left undamaged.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Windows smashed overnight in Milwaukee on Wisconsin Avenue