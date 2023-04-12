Winds of 70mph could hit Devon and Cornwall

Wind whips the water at Fistral beach in Newquay

Strong winds are likely to cause disruption across Devon and Cornwall, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind with gusts of 70mph, and road, air, rail and ferry services affected.

Network Rail said it would impose speed restrictions on the main line between Plymouth and Penzance and the Tamar Valley and Tarka Line.

The National Trust has closed some of its sites on Dartmoor.

In its warning, valid until 20:00 BST, the Met Office said strong winds with severe coastal gales could hit the south and west.

"West or north-west winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day," it said.

"Gusts of 40-50mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south and west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60-70mph during Wednesday morning.

"Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds."

The Met Office said the strong winds, low temperatures and heavy rain or showers were down to an Atlantic low-pressure system slowly moving eastwards across the UK.

