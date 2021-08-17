Winds drive nation's largest wildfire toward California city

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters faced more dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small mountain communities.

Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) from late morning to near midnight.

Winds spawned by a new weather system arrived Monday afternoon and pushed the Dixie Fire within a few miles of Susanville, population about 18,000, and prompted evacuation orders for the small nearby mountain community of Janesville, fire officials said.

“The fire moved fast last night,” fire spokesman David Janssen said early Tuesday.

Susanville is the seat of Lassen County and the largest city that the Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, has approached since it broke out last month. The former Sierra Nevada logging and mining town has two state prisons, a nearby federal lockup and a casino.

Ash fell from the advancing fire and a Police Department statement urged residents “to be alert and be ready to evacuate” if the fire threatens the city, although no formal evacuation warning had been issued.

Bulldozers had cut fire lines in the path of the northward-trending blaze.

“We really had our fire lines challenged,” Janssen said. “This is a really big fire. It’s really hard to button up the perimeters.”

The weather forecast prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to warn that it might cut off power to 48,000 customers in portions of 18 California counties from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon to prevent winds from knocking down or hurling debris into power lines and sparking new wildfires. Most of those customers are in Butte and Shasta counties, which have seen a number of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent years, including the Dixie Fire.

The Dixie Fire has scorched more than 900 square miles (2,331 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades since it ignited on July 13 and eventually merged with a smaller blaze called the Fly Fire. It’s less than a third contained..

Investigations are continuing, but PG&E has notified utility regulators that the Dixie and Fly fires may have been caused by trees falling into its power lines. The Dixie Fire began near the town of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire ignited by PG&E equipment during strong winds. Eighty-five people died.

Ongoing damage surveys have counted more than 1,100 buildings destroyed, including 627 homes, and more than 14,000 structures remained threatened. Numerous evacuation orders were in effect.

The small lumber town of Westwood was still under evacuation orders and protective lines were holding but the blaze remained a threat.

California was dealing with several other massive fires, including one called the Caldor Fire that started on Saturday southeast of the Dixie Fire in El Dorado County that has grown to about 10 square miles (26 square kilometers).

About 2,500 people are under evacuation orders and warnings because of the Caldor Fire, which nearly tripled in size overnight, said Chris Vestal, a fire spokesman.

The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across more than a dozen Western states that have seen historic drought and weeks of high temperatures and dry weather that have left trees, brush and grasslands as flammable as tinder.

Two dozen fires were burning in Montana and nearly 50 more in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, according to the National Fire Interagency Center.

In Montana, a fire near the small community of Hays that began on Monday had burned about 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) and residents in and around the tiny enclave of Zortman were put on notice for possible evacuation.

The U.S. Forest Service said last week that it is operating in crisis mode, with more than double the number of firefighters deployed than at the same time a year ago. More than 25,000 firefighters, support personnel and management teams were assigned to U.S. blazes.

Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuations Ordered in British Columbia as Winds Drive Growth of Wildfires

    Windy conditions in British Columbia prompted authorities to order evacuations through the Okanagan region and surrounding areas on Sunday, August 15, as wildfires grew in size.Wind gusts reached up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and saw flames jump containment lines in multiple areas, a fire official told local media.An evacuation order was issued for properties in Kewlona as the Mount Law Fire spread near the city on Sunday evening.Elsewhere, the city of Armstrong, north of Kelowna, issued an evacuation alert due to the White Rock Lake Fire, while the city of Kamloops issued an evacuation alert for 734 properties in several neighborhoods as the Tremont Creek wildfire also grew.Video posted by Instagram user @mountainbiggi shows smoke from Mount Law Fire above Kewlona. Credit: @mountainbiggi via Storyful

  • Dry winds likely to worsen California fire conditions; preventative power shutoffs likely

    Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests girded Monday for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines.

  • Growing Caldor Fire prompts evacuation orders in California

    About 6,500 acres have burned, according to authorities, who added that there was no containment.

  • Thousands of Californians likely to lose power amid powerful winds, wildfire threat

    About 39,000 PG&E customers across 16 counties are likely to lose power, the utility said.

  • This is how western states must change because of the Colorado River water shortage

    Central Arizona farmers are the big losers in this first round of cuts, but California could suffer in 2023.

  • Wildfire in Fresno County prompts some evacuations

    The Marlar Fire sparked Sunday afternoon in the Squaw Valley area. So far, the fire has scorched 37 acres and is 37% contained.

  • California man sues over injuries after bear surprised him in dumpster

    John Donaldson is seeking $15,000 in damages for injuries he says he suffered in the encounter while visiting Lake Tahoe According to the lawsuit, when Donaldson opened the dumpster, he was startled by the bear, who began coming toward him, and he stumbled, twisting his left leg and ankle, and fell on to his back. Photograph: Evan Welsch/AP A California man has filed a lawsuit after he was injured trying to flee from a bear that surprised him in a dumpster while he was visiting Lake Tahoe. John

  • Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres

    A rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has expanded to at least 1,500 acres (600 hectares) and prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. “It's just changing very rapidly and extremely quickly," said Joanna Gilkeson, spokeswoman for the Superior National Forest.

  • Fresh Evacuation Orders as California's Dixie Fire Continues to Grow

    The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued fresh evacuation orders on Monday, August 16, as California’s devastating Dixie Fire continued to grow.The fire was recorded at over 578,000 acres by the early hours of August 17, with 31 percent containment, according to the latest incident information.Red-flag warnings for critical fire conditions were in effect on Monday, and were to remain in place until 11 pm on August 17, as strong southwesterly winds and high temperatures were expected.San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory said this footage, posted on August 16, was recorded south of Janesville, in Lassen County.The wildfire is the largest single-source wildfire in California’s history, and has been burning since July 13. Officials gave August 30 as the estimated containment date. Credit: SJSU FireWeatherLab via Storyful

  • This town is the first in America to ban new gas stations – is the tide turning?

    A movement in California seeks a moratorium on new pumps – and a transformation of the US transportation system A defunct gas station at the southern end of Petaluma, in Sonoma county. Photograph: Robert Gumpert/The Guardian Emily Bit remembers a time when she didn’t feel the constant threat of climate change. Her family lives in American Canyon, in southern Napa county, California, a state now being hit by record high temperatures and devastating wildfires. “It didn’t used to be this bad,” she

  • Rep Lauren Boebert Savaged for Tweet Praising Taliban While Trolling Biden: ‘Very Dumb’

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was condemned by politicians from both sides of the aisle for praising — and seemingly promoting — the Taliban on Monday after the group seized Afghanistan’s capital Kabul over the weekend. “The Taliban are the only people building back better,” the freshman representative tweeted, using Biden’s own campaign slogan. “Tell that to the women,” snapped former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman while Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones mused, “This is a very dumb statement.” Democratic Rep

  • INSIGHT-If your coffee's going downhill, blame climate change

    Coffee leader Brazil is turning to stronger and more bitter robusta beans, which are hardier in the heat than the delicate arabica, in a sign of how climate change is affecting global markets - and shaping our favourite flavours. Brazil is the world's biggest producer of arabica, yet its production has stayed largely flat over the last five years. Meanwhile its output of cheaper robusta - generally grown at lower altitudes and viewed as of inferior quality - has leapt and is attracting more and more international buyers, new data shows.

  • Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire

    Firefighters are keeping an eye on a lone, emaciated bear cub that may have lost its mother to the country's largest wildfire now burning in Northern California. “Generally when you see them with a sow or a mother bear, they’ll stay with the mother bear and run off,” said firefighter Johnnie Macy, who was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to battle the fire. Macy said on Sunday that they've been monitoring the cub for several days, to determine if it is an orphan.

  • California drought takes toll on world's top almond producer

    As temperatures recently reached triple digits, farmer Joe Del Bosque inspected the almonds in his parched orchard in California’s agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, where a deepening drought threatens one of the state's most profitable crops. Del Bosque doesn’t have enough water to properly irrigate his almond orchards, so he’s practicing “deficit irrigation” — providing less water than the trees need.

  • Minn. Residents Warned They Might Need to Evacuate amid 'Rapidly Growing' Wildfire

    As of Monday, the Greenwood Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres in size as the forecast warned of "near-critical fire weather conditions"

  • Acclaimed Interior Designer Tara Bernerd Shares 5 Super Simple Tips to Making Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Hotel

    It's all about creating the right mood.

  • Biggest Social Security COLA in years coming, but it could be bigger

    The way the government calculates the ‘official’ inflation figures is probably going to cost you several hundred dollars. “The first thing I’d emphasize is there is no attempt by BLS to “deliberately” undercount inflation,” an economist at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics tells me. Actually, I don’t know anyone outside the Bureau of Labor Statistics who would look at the current nationwide housing mania and conclude housing costs were going up by 2.8% a year.

  • New Bob Ross Doc Trailer Hints at Darkness Behind Those ‘Happy Little Trees’

    Short clip offers no details about what's in store from the new film, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

  • India quicks star with bat and ball in second Test thrashing of England

    India's pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as Virat Kohli's side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

  • Fire Crews Escort Evacuees Threatened by Northern California Fires

    Red flag warnings were issued across parts of Northern California on Monday, August 16, as the active Dixie and Monument fires continued to threaten the region.As of Monday, the Dixie Fire had grown to about 890 square miles and was 31 percent contained, according to Plumas National Forest. On the same day, the Monument Fire had reached about 152 square miles and was 10 percent contained, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said.This footage filmed by Instagram user @corey__westcoast shows fire crews escorting him as he evacuates from the Dixie and Monument fires on August 14 near Greenville and August 15 near Platina, respectively. Credit: @corey__westcoast via Storyful