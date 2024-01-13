Winds will gust even higher today & Wind Chill Advisory

(WJW) — The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service has increased predictions of wind gusts to 65 mph.

The NWS in Cleveland has also issued a Wind Chill Advisory starting at midnight tonight until 4 p.m. Sunday for wind chills to -15.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake Counties, and the Ashtabula County lakeshore until 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of Northeast Ohio until 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of NE Ohio starting at midnight tonight through 4 p.m. Sunday for wind chills to -15.

Saturday, general light to moderate snow showers. Streaks will develop from the west throughout the day. High winds.

Saturday snowfall forecast will be between a trace to 1-2″ in spots. The snowbelt is likely to receive 2-4+”Temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

Sunday and Monday, local lake effect snow showers MAINLY ALONG THE SHORELINE. Most areas will see light accumulation but the snow belt especially along the shoreline is likely to see higher totals. Stay tuned for snowfall forecasts updates throughout the weekend.

Initial Sunday/Monday snowfall Foxcast:

Temperatures drop over the weekend/early next week. The heart of the arctic air settles in. Subzero wind chills with temperatures topping in the teens for several days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

