‘Winds never let up’: Eversource gives estimate on when power will be restored after storm

Utility crews remain hard at work Tuesday as they race to restore power in communities across Massachusetts after an intense storm blew through on Monday with damaging wind gusts and drenching downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark.

Craig Hallstrom, regional president of electric operations for Eversource, said during a Tuesday morning news conference that “a lot of very mature trees” were ripped from the ground and knocked onto homes and power lines as gusts in some parts of the Bay State clocked in at 90 mph.

“This was a significant event,” Hallstrom said. “A lot of tree damage. Trees hitting homes, hitting vehicles.”

Hallstrom said there are hundreds of crews working in towns and cities across the state, and that power was restored to 160,000 customers by Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still more than 100,000 outages, many of which were in southeastern Massachusetts.

The persistent and powerful wind gusts throughout the day made it difficult to immediately address the outages due to safety protocols that are in place for severe weather events.

A large chunk of a 60-foot white pine tree lays across Ellen Briggs' yard in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Utility crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Joe Stanhope and Tori Grasse carry furniture from the flooded outdoor patio of the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Nathan Stanhope, rear, wades through the flood water to retrieve more items. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Sand bags sit on a street in Montpelier, Vt., on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, a day after the threat of flooding hit the city again. Many communities were saturated by rainfall. Some towns in Vermont, which had suffered major flooding from a storm in July, were seeing more flood damage. (AP Photo/ Lisa Rathke)

Nathan Sennett wades to retrieve furniture in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Drew Landry surveys the seen alongside the the flooded Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A man photographs the flooded Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Nathan Sennett wades to retrieve furniture in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A motorist maneuvers around a broken tree limb, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Thousands of people remain without power following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A sign is seen in the parking lot behind the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Trees lay broken in a park across the the State House, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Thousands remain without electricity following Monday's severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The water level of the Deerfield River creeps up to the edge of Route 100 in Wilmington, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, after a heavy storm dropped a couple of inches of rain. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Cassidy Doolittle of Wilmington, Vt., takes a photo of the water marker on the side of a building in downtown Wilmington as the Deerfield River gets to 14 feet high on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, after a heavy storm dropped a couple of inches of rain. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Members of the Jamaica, Vt., Fire Department look at the damage to a failed culvert for the North Branch Ball Mountain Brook on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, after a heavy storm dropped a couple of inches of rain. The culvert was originally replaced after the storms in July but failed again on Monday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Pedestrians are buffeted by wind as they cross a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pedestrians are buffeted by wind and rain as they cross a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A pedestrian is buffeted by wind and rain while crossing a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pedestrians are buffeted by wind and rain as they cross a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A passer-by grasps a pole while buffeted by wind and rain on a sidewalk, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Passers-by are buffeted by wind as they cross a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 as a storm makes its away across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Storm water floods a parking lot and a street in Bronxville, NY, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan)

Storm water floods the Bronx River Parkway, in Yonkers, NY, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan)

Cars traverse the storm flooded Bronx River Parkway, in Yonkers, NY, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan)

Storm water floods a parking lot and a street in Bronxville, NY, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Heavy rain and high winds swept through the Northeast on Monday for the second time in a week, spurring flood warnings, electricity outages, flight cancelations and school closings. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan)

Salem, NH: Tree on Home

Tree on home on F Street in South Boston

Tree on home on F Street in South Boston

Canton storm damage

“The winds just never let up,” Hallstrom said. “Our crews, by OSHA guidelines, can’t go up in their buckets above 40 mph.”

Hallstrom estimated that power would be restored to the “majority” of Eversource customers by the day’s end when about 600 crews will be on the ground.

“We expect a majority of our customers to be restored today,” Hallstrom explained. “To have an outage this week, the holidays are coming up, people are preparing, people may be off, so it’s extra frustrating.”

In northern New England, several popular ski areas were forced to close after the storm’s high rainfall totals led to flash flooding.

