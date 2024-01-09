Winds, rains topple bricks from downtown storefront

Jan. 8—Monday afternoon bricks began falling from the facade of a building at 117 W. Spring Street. Many will recognize the building as home to the "Welcome to Historic Downtown" mural painted by artist Dana Matthews.

"The mortar is deteriorating," said City Manager Teresa Herrera.

Heavy winds and rains from a storm front blowing across the state most likely contributed to the already deteriorating situation.

Herrera said the building is in danger of collapsing and that no one can go into the building. She said the owner will need to consult with a structural engineer.

Herrera said, as of press time Monday, the city had been unsuccessful in reaching the property owner by phone.

Police Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Harcrow said the Westbound lanes of Spring St. will be closed until the situation can be remedied.

Herrera said that Kelly Little, a Certified Local Government Coordinator with the Texas Historical Commission, is scheduled to give a presentation to the city council and HLC Monday, Jan. 22.

Herrera said the presentation will focus on our historic districts and the parameters they city must adhere to in managing and preserving these invaluable assets.

"This presentation is an excellent opportunity for us to gain insights into the intricacies of working within historic districts and to better understand the guidelines set forth by relevant authorities," Herrera said. "We encourage all council members to attend and actively participate in this informative session."