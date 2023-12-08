Windshield broken out and other reports

Dec. 8—A windshield was reported broken out of a vehicle at 11:52 a.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The damage was believed to have occurred the night prior.

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report at 3:14 p.m. Thursday of a possible burglary at 80898 320th St. in Ellendale.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Richard Allen Murphy, 20, for suspected driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 8:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Main Street and Shellrock Street.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 11:40 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Money reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:20 p.m. Thursday of money that was taken at 433 Maurice Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:09 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:37 p.m. Thursday of some silty sand that was taken from the property at 601 W. Main St.

Ticket-switching reported at store

Police received a report at 6:05 p.m. Thursday of a person who was ticket-switching at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.