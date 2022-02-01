Windsor asks court to dismiss lawsuit alleging discriminatory policing practices

The town of Windsor said the Virginia Attorney General’s Office used flawed data to support a lawsuit accusing it’s police department of operating in a discriminatory way against Black motorists.

The town filed a motion this week asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed by previous Attorney General Mark Herring in December.

The lawsuit claimed that 14 months of traffic stop data collected by the Attorney General’s office showed that Black drivers accounted for about 42% of the Windsor Police department’s stops — about 200% to 500% more than would be expected based on the number of Black residents who live in the town and surrounding county.

Windsor police also disproportionately searched more vehicles driven by Black drivers than white drivers, even though Black people do not make up the majority of the town’s or the state’s population, the lawsuit claimed. Black residents account for between 9% to 22% of Windsor’s population, and about 22% of Isle of Wight County’s population, according to the lawsuit.

In the response, filed in Isle of Wight County Circuit Court, the town said the Black population percentages stated in the lawsuit were incorrect, but didn’t provide corrected numbers.

The response also claims that the lawsuit erroneously assumes that only residents of Windsor and the county travel through there, and that the percentage of the traffic or investigatory stops of Black residents should be proportionate to the racial make-up of the two localities.

“The plaintiff has attempted to put blinders on this court and by stating conclusions that are totally untrue,” Richmond attorney John Conrad wrote in the court filing.

Herring’s office filed its lawsuit in late December, just two weeks before the two-term Democrat left office. He was defeated in November by Jason Miyares, a Republican from Virginia Beach. Miyares has not yet said whether he plans to continue pursuing the case.

Herring’s investigation of the town’s traffic stops was conducted in response to a 2020 stop involving Army Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man who had guns drawn on him and was pepper sprayed by two Windsor police officers. The police actions were taken after Nazario told the officers he was afraid to step out of his vehicle because he feared they might harm him.

The incident was captured by the officer’s body cameras and the footage became the basis of a lawsuit filed by Nazario against the officers last year. The Virginian-Pilot was the first to report on the lawsuit and release the body camera footage, which quickly went viral.

The attorney general’s lawsuit seeks several remedies, including a court order barring Windsor Police Department from engaging in discriminatory law enforcement activities, court-ordered policy changes in the department and selecting a third party to monitor it at its own expense to ensure compliance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

It also seeks a civil penalty of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

