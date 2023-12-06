Windsor to break ground on next phase of Eastman Park River Experience along the Poudre
The town of Windsor is set to break ground on the $4.5 million second phase of its Eastman Park River Experience along the Poudre River.
The town will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Eastman Park South off of Laku Lake Road, according to a town news release.
Phase II includes the town partnering with the Northern Integrated Supply Project to dedicate 9 acres of land for wetland mitigation on a portion of Eastman Park.
Phase II also includes:
An additional parking lot
Shelters
Trail expansion
Installation of new Cache La Poudre River access points, including those with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility
A nature-themed playground, hill slide, landscaping and irrigation
Northern Integrated Supply Project will contribute $2.2 million to the project with the town's Community Park Fund providing $2.3 million.
Phase II completion is expected in spring 2024.
"Our collaboration with NISP has played a pivotal role in enhancing the environment, wetlands and recreational features for the enjoyment of all," said Wade Willis, the town's open space and trails manager, in the release.
Phase I of Eastman Park River Experience was completed in May 2021 at a cost of $1.6 million. That included a mile of river dedicated to tubing, canoeing and kayaking with launch and take-out areas along the Poudre River ending at the park.
It also included a river overlook with picnic and water access, views of the river and Longs Peak, a soft-surface trail, road improvements and an additional 160 parking spaces.
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor adding to Eastman Park Poudre River recreation area