Windsor to break ground on next phase of Eastman Park River Experience along the Poudre

The town of Windsor is set to break ground on the $4.5 million second phase of its Eastman Park River Experience along the Poudre River.

The town will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Eastman Park South off of Laku Lake Road, according to a town news release.

Phase II includes the town partnering with the Northern Integrated Supply Project to dedicate 9 acres of land for wetland mitigation on a portion of Eastman Park.

Phase II also includes:

An additional parking lot

Shelters

Trail expansion

Installation of new Cache La Poudre River access points, including those with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility

A nature-themed playground, hill slide, landscaping and irrigation

Northern Integrated Supply Project will contribute $2.2 million to the project with the town's Community Park Fund providing $2.3 million.

Phase II completion is expected in spring 2024.

"Our collaboration with NISP has played a pivotal role in enhancing the environment, wetlands and recreational features for the enjoyment of all," said Wade Willis, the town's open space and trails manager, in the release.

In this file photo, town staff members test out the one river mile stretch of the Poudre River that is part of Windsor's Eastman Park River Experience on May 13, 2021.

Phase I of Eastman Park River Experience was completed in May 2021 at a cost of $1.6 million. That included a mile of river dedicated to tubing, canoeing and kayaking with launch and take-out areas along the Poudre River ending at the park.

It also included a river overlook with picnic and water access, views of the river and Longs Peak, a soft-surface trail, road improvements and an additional 160 parking spaces.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor adding to Eastman Park Poudre River recreation area