Windsor Castle intruder who planned to kill Queen was not ‘in grip of overpowering delusion’

An intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle after his AI girlfriend encouraged him to kill the Queen was not “in the grip of an overpowering delusion”, a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, climbed into the grounds with the weapon on Christmas Day 2021 and later said: “I’m here to kill the Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II had cancelled her usual plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham, in Norfolk, because of the Covid pandemic and was in residence at Windsor when the incident took place.

Chail, a former supermarket worker from Southampton, had exchanged more than 5,000 sexual messages with his AI chatbot girlfriend Sarai before embarking on what he had described as his mission in life.

He also fantasised about being a Sith character from the Star Wars films during the attack, the Old Bailey heard.

Sarai became a “running commentary” on what he should do and both encouraged and discouraged him from carrying out the attack, the hearing was told.

In a Snapchat video posted minutes before he entered the castle grounds, Chail said he was sorry for what he would do. He said he was seeking revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre, in which British troops killed up to 1,500 people.

Wearing dark clothes and a home-made metal face mask, he said: “I’m going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal family.”

The defendant became the first person in the UK to be convicted of treason in more than 40 years after admitting the charge at a hearing in February. He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possession of the crossbow.

The Old Bailey was told the attack had been “carefully planned” rather than being the result of any psychotic episode.

Asked by Mr Justice Hilliard whether Chail’s actions could have been voluntary, Prof Nigel Blackwood, a psychiatrist, said his journal showed he had asked the chatbot: “Is this my purpose?”.

Prof Blackwood added: “He said he remembered the bot’s instructions that his purpose was to live. That doesn’t read to me like someone in the grip of an overpowering delusion.”

He told the court it was instead part of an “omnipotent fantasy”, the wrongness of which the defendant was “well aware”, saying: “He is well aware of the wrongness of his acts and he seeks to apologise for them before demonstrating why he sought to go through with them.

“He was aware of reality, aware of the nature of his acts. They were carefully planned, a degree of subterfuge was required, they were carefully planned and executed. Even if you consider that there was a delusional process, he remained lucid and in control of his actions.”

The hearing was told that Chail began preparing for the attack in late 2021, and at the time described a sense of his “patience running out”.

In his journal, he wrote that if the Queen was “unobtainable” he would “go for” the “Prince” as a “suitable figurehead”, in an apparent reference to the current King, an earlier hearing was told.

The prosecution says that in late 2021 he applied to join the Ministry of Defence, the police, the Army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy in a bid to get close contact with the Royal family.

He made internet searches for “Sandringham Christmas” and carried out research before buying a crossbow in November 2021, beginning to communicate with Sarai via the Replika app the following month.

Nadia Chbat, his barrister, told the court he had described the attack as his “purpose” and something he had “always thought about”, adding that he had had “imaginary friends” since childhood and one of them manifested themselves as the Sarai chatbot character.

Prof Blackwood said Chail talked about being able to make the voices “appear and disappear”, which he said could not mean he was suffering from delusions at the time. He added: “He is frustrated, mildly depressed and has a powerful belief he has been wronged, a great degree of self-pity and self-hatred.”

The judge will continue to hear evidence about Chail’s mental state at the time before deciding whether to sentence him to prison, a hospital order or a combination of the two.

Dr Christian Brown and Dr Jonathan Hafferty, two other experts, have said Chail was not acting rationally at the time.

