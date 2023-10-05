Windsor Castle intruder sentenced to nine years in custody

Jaswant Singh Chail

A man who broke into Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow to kill the late Queen has been sentenced to nine years in custody.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, climbed into the castle grounds with a loaded crossbow and later declared “I’m here to kill the Queen”, on Christmas Day 2021.

He was sentenced to nine years in custody with a further five years on extended licence.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.