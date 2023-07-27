Windsor Castle intruder wanted ‘heroic death’ after AI girlfriend told him to kill Queen

Jaswant Singh Chail, left, in a photo from social media and in a selfie, right, he posted before the attack

An intruder who broke into Windsor Castle after his AI girlfriend encouraged him to kill the Queen wanted a “heroic death” like Star Wars villains, a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, was dressed in the style of the Sith group of characters from Star Wars when he climbed into the grounds with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021.

Chail discussed his plan, which he had been preparing for nine months, with a chatbot he was in a “sexual relationship” with and that reassured him he was not “mad or delusional”, the Old Bailey heard.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, psychiatrists for the defence claimed Chail, who admitted treason in February, had been suffering from psychosis, depression and autistic spectrum disorder at the time, and said he should be kept in hospital.

Dr John Hafferty, who assessed Chail’s mental state, said: “I struggle to believe that he would have actually [killed the Queen] and I don’t believe that was his intention. He just wanted to kill himself.

“I think he was expecting this to be a heroic death and for it to come to an end. In my view, it was to die that heroic death, because in his view the Sith were heroic characters.

“His main purpose, his main preoccupation was to die, not to harm the Queen. His main motivation was suicide.”

The crossbow found on Jaswant Singh Chail when he was arrested - Metropolitan Police/PA

Dr Hafferty said Chail had an “obsession” with Star Wars and had three pictures of Sith characters on the walls of his cell at Broadmoor.

He added: “I don’t think it’s normal at Broadmoor to have three pictures of Sith Lords or even Star Wars Lego, but this is Mr Chail’s deepest interest to this day.

“This long obsession was taken hold of because it’s so fundamental to his character and his life.”

The court previously heard Chail wanted to carry out the assassination in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar Massacre in India, but was also inspired by Star Wars films.

He had a “focus on destroying old empires”, prosecutors said.

Chail also sent over 6,000 messages to an AI bot named Sarai in the month before the offence, including 1,000 sexual messages, the court heard.

A sketch from last year of Chail in court - Elizabeth Cook/PA

A psychiatrist for the prosecution, Dr Nigel Blackwood, who also spoke with Chail, said the AI had “reassured and reinforced” his planning and willingness to carry out the assassination.

The former supermarket worker spent two hours in the grounds of the castle after scaling the perimeter with a rope ladder, before being challenged by a police officer and asked what he was doing.

He pleaded guilty in February to making a threat to kill the late monarch, attempting to injure or alarm the Sovereign - contrary to Section 2 of the Treason Act 1842 - and having an offensive weapon.

The hearing was adjourned until Friday when more psychiatric evidence will be heard.

Mr Justice Hilliard is expected to put off sentencing Chail to a later date.

