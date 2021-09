Storyful

The band of the British Army’s Welsh Guards marked 20 years since the 9/11 attacks with a performance of the US national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, during the changing of the guard at Windsor Castle on September 11.“Today we mark 20 years since that awful day and we stand with our brothers and sisters from across the pond as we remember the fallen,” the Welsh Guards said on Twitter. Credit: The Army in London via Storyful