Windsor Castle security breach: Man carrying 'offensive weapon' arrested on Queen's private grounds

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended morning service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle - ARTHUR EDWARDS

A teenager carrying an “offensive weapon” has been arrested for breaking into the private grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen is spending Christmas Day with her relatives.

A 19 year old man was arrested by police officers at around 8.30am within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The man, from Southampton, remains in police custody and officers said that they do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

“We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”