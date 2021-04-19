Windsor financial firm's owner accused of sexually assaulting employee

Apr. 19—A South Windsor man who is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at the office of the financial advising firm he owns in Windsor is seeking admission to a pretrial diversion program that could lead to dismissal of the charge.

James A. Allen, 57, of 710 Avery St. in South Windsor is facing a single misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault. Windsor police records show that he turned himself in Nov. 24 and was released on $2,500 bond.

Most online judicial records of the case are sealed from public view, indicating that Allen has applied for a pretrial diversion program, in which a defendant can earn dismissal of charges through efforts at rehabilitation.

SEX CHARGE

DEFENDANT: James A. Allen, 57, of 710 Avery St. in South Windsor, who owns Allen Financial Group at 360 Bloomfield Ave. in Windsor

CHARGE: Fourth-degree sexual assault

STATUS: Free on bond, applying for a pretrial diversion program

Allen is due May 6 in Hartford Superior Court. He has denied the sexual assault accusation in a detailed interview with Windsor police.

The employee told police that the sexual assault occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2020, at the Allen Financial Group at 360 Bloomfield Ave. after she and Allen had lunch at a restaurant with two other people, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Detective Joseph Bibeau. The detective went on to recount the following:

The employee said they had three rounds of drinks. While sitting next to Allen, she said, he put his hand on her back and started to put it under her clothing, but when she told him to stop, he pulled his hand away.

She said she didn't remember leaving the restaurant or how she got back to the office but said she woke up on a couch in Allen's office to find that she was mostly undressed and he was performing a sex act on her.

She said she sat up, then threw up in a nearby garbage can, at which point Allen said, "I didn't expect that to happen."

While he went to the bathroom, she said, she got dressed, collected her belongings, and left the office, passing Allen on the way out but not saying anything to him.

She said she told her boyfriend, her parents, and two co-workers what had happened that same day. But she told a police officer when she reported the incident three days afterward that she hadn't seen a medical provider, which the officer advised her to do.

Allen described the incident differently when he and his lawyer, Raymond M. Hassett, met with police in June.

After returning from lunch, where he said they had four rounds of drinks, he said he was sitting at his desk when the employee came into his office with no clothes on, sat on the arm of the couch, then fell backward onto the couch, saying, "Here's the money."

After sitting for about 15 to 20 seconds, he said, he walked over to the woman and told her to get up, get dressed, and go home. He said she looked embarrassed.

He said the woman didn't return to work and sent him an email two days later saying she was resigning. He told police he believed the allegation was motivated by money and that he would probably be sued.

Hassett told the Journal Inquirer that Windsor police twice submitted arrest warrant applications that failed to win approval from a judge. He said the investigation was closed but later reopened and taken over by the chief state's attorney's office, which submitted the warrant application that won a judge's approval. The defense lawyer said he will be interested to learn how that happened.

