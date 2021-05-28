Windsor firefighter suspended following police investigation

May 28—WINDSOR — Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks confirmed today that volunteer firefighter Chris Duffy, who is also president of Leadership Hartford, has been suspended after a local group that entraps sexual predators posted a video showing a man trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a gas station in East Hartford.

East Hartford Police are investigating the incident, Lt. Josh Litwin said.

Trinks said Duffy would be suspended from his firefighter duties pending the investigation. Duffy served as a volunteer firefighter in Windsor for more than 10 years, Town Manager Peter Souza confirmed today.

The video was posted May 23 by the group EastCoast Predator Catchers, and can be found at:

www.facebook.com/100067378728972

/videos/pcb.114826204106670/114824950773462

The group reports on its Facebook page that one of its members, posing as a 15-year-old boy, exchanged sexual texts with the man in the video.

Following the texts, the video shows a man in a vehicle at the Mobil gas station on Silver Lane in East Hartford who is approached by another man from EastCoast Predator Catchers, asking him to talk.

In response, the man in the car refuses unless he enters the vehicle with him.

Then, another member of the EastCoast Predator Catchers announces on the video who they are, and the man in the car rolls up his windows and drives off.

Litwin said detectives are looking into the video, which was reported to police on Wednesday.

"We are not confirming the identities of anyone in that video at this time," Litwin said today.

Duffy was appointed president of Leadership Hartford in June 2020.

According to the organization's website, Larisa Kottke is now listed as the acting president and CEO of the organization.

Duffy is also a principal with Amplify Leadership Partners, a consulting firm.

For more coverage of East Hartford and South Windsor, follow Olivia Regen on Twitter: @OliviaRegen, Facebook: Olivia Regen JI, and Instagram: @ORegenJI.