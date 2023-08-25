Windsor football searches for historic third straight championship

TechCrunch

Snap has become the latest mainstream social media firm to trail incoming changes in Europe that include the ability for users of its messaging app to switch off tracking-based content personalization. The measures come ahead of a major digital regulation compliance deadline Friday. The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires larger platforms let users opt out of content recommender systems based on profiling their own activity on the platform, in addition to a number of algorithmic transparency and accountability measures which are applied to so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) and VLOSE (very large online search engines).