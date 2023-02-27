Will the Windsor Framework fix Brexit?

Rishi Sunak and president Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor today - Dan Kitwood/PA

Rishi Sunak is now being presented to us as the leader who actually “got Brexit done” — a claim which, if it holds up, will neatly usurp Boris Johnson’s most significant achievement in office. That has been the message of the week, packaged and produced with relentless briefing, and it is reasonably credible. What had been a decisive but messy withdrawal — leaving Northern Ireland effectively annexed by Brussels — is now an apparently reasonable agreement which manages to accommodate the historical anomalies of that troubled nation. We had plenty of advance notice of some of this: the “new” green trade lanes were no surprise. It might be a bit of a stretch to say that this plan removes “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea” as Mr Sunak claims but certainly, for practical purposes, it is deeply significant.

What had always been the most difficult question of sovereignty — whether Ulster would be subject to future EU law and regulation and to the authority of the European Court of Justice — appears to have been addressed. But not answered with absolute clarity. There is to be a new mechanism called the Stormont Brake which will permit Ulster to “examine” any future EU law. What exactly will this mean? That Stormont could theoretically reject any regulation it disliked? Or just look at it for a while — and then accept it? Mrs von der Leyen described this at the press conference as an “emergency measure”. Does that mean that the EU would not expect it to be used often — or ever? If the answers are not forthcoming, that will almost certainly be a fatal obstacle to agreement from the DUP and the hard core of Tory MPs who will not abandon them.

But if the EU really has agreed to that limitation in its power over Northern Ireland, then we may truly be, as the Prime Minister claimed, entering a new era in our relations with the EU — and he will deserve the credit for it.

Tim Stanley: Everything hinges on the unionists now

Is this the first triumph of the Sunak premiership? His strategy since his election has been to go quiet, get on with the work behind the scenes and then surprise everyone with accomplishment — and the unveiling of the Windsor Framework was cleverly choreographed to look like a turning point in European relations.



The press conference, packed with references to Ukraine, sounded as if Sunak hasn’t just fixed the Northern Ireland problem, he’s reset our entire continental foreign policy.



The only quibble is that it will take time to read it properly. The history of Brexit negotiations is that No10 declares a done deal, the Eurosceptics analyse the small print, and it quickly emerges that the compromises leave traps for the future. One hopes Sunak hasn’t been too clever. Staking everything on this deal — his reputation, EU/UK relations — means that if the DUP rejects it and Stormont remains shuttered, then he’s rolled out all this fanfare for nothing.



It hinges on the Unionists. If they are happy, the Eurosceptics will follow suit.