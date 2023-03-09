Windsor Framework a ‘Really Good Deal,’ Ireland’s McGrath Says
(Bloomberg) -- The agreement reached between the European Union and the UK on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, known as the ‘Windsor Framework,’ is a “really good deal overall,” according to Ireland’s finance minister.
The deal “ensures that Northern Ireland has the best of both worlds,” Michael McGrath told Bloomberg Television’s Kriti Gupta and Jon Erlichman late Thursday. “It has access to the internal UK market uninhibited and it also has access to the single market in the European Union.”
The accord also protects the Good Friday Agreement — the 1998 peace treaty that largely ended decades of violence in the region — and “ensures there’s no hard border on the island of Ireland,” he added. “We hope it goes ahead.”
The Republic of Ireland’s priorities regarding arrangements for Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit include ensuring trade flows between the region and Great Britain are uninterrupted and to “fully protect Ireland’s place in the European single market,” McGrath said.
