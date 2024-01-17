Windsor Lions fans are in luck as strike avoided, buses to run

Unlike last weekend, Canadian Lions fans are in luck this week, as public transit buses are in service.

Special event buses are scheduled to run for Sunday's game at Ford Field, thanks to a rescinded strike notice that initially left Windsor fans racing to make alternate transportation plans to witness the Lions' victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 issued a strike notice Friday but action was avoided and talks are ongoing to reach an agreement.

ATU, which represents almost 300 workers, is seeking fair wages that are on pace with the rate of inflation and greater working conditions, according to a statement released by the union. The union last issued a strike notice to the City of Windsor in 2020 but was able to negotiate an agreement before any service interruptions.

The public transit system serves the Windsor-Essex area and provides routes to Detroit for special events, like Lions games. Tickets are now for sale for Sunday's Lions game at Ford Field, where the team will face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Roundtrip tickets are $20 per person.

Here's some important information to keep in mind if you plan on crossing the border for the game:

Special event tickets are only valid on the special event bus. Special event tickets are not valid on the regular tunnel bus. Tickets cannot be picked up until 24 hours before the event. Arrive at Windsor International Transit Terminal, 300 Chatham Street West, 30 minutes before your reserved time.

