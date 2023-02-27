Windsor Locks High School evacuated for day after bomb threat

Authorities evacuated Windsor Locks High School after a bomb threat was found at the school Monday morning, police said.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall of the high school around 8:15 a.m. that said it was set to go off at 2:15 p.m.

The threat caused alarm, police said, and school authorities evacuated classes for the day. After an initial investigation, it appeared to be a hoax, according to police.

The incident follows two bomb threats on Feb. 17 at North Street School and South Street School in Windsor Locks. After both schools were evacuated, police found no evidence of explosives.

The incidents remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department.