Windsor Locks man, 19, faces up to 15 years for two strings of robberies

May 4—A 19-year-old Windsor Locks man has pleaded guilty to seven robberies, an attempted robbery, and drug and gun charges stemming from a 2017 arrest during which he was wounded by New Britain police gunfire while the driver of the car he was riding in was killed.

The man — Caleb Tisdol, who has listed an address of 52 Barge Ave. — faces up to 15 years in prison under his plea bargain, although his lawyer will have the right to argue for a shorter prison term at his July 26 sentencing, according to Middlesex State's Attorney Michael Gailor.

Whatever prison time Tisdol receives will be followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of another decade or more behind bars if he violates release conditions.

GUILTY PLEAS

DEFENDANT: Caleb Tisdol, now 19, who has listed an address of 52 Barge Ave. in Windsor Locks

CRIMES ADMITTED: Seven first-degree robberies (four with related conspiracy counts), an attempted first-degree robbery, gun and drug crimes he was committing when he was hit by New Britain police gunfire on Dec. 14, 2017

POSSIBLE SENTENCE: 25 years, suspended after 15 years, followed by five years of probation, although his lawyer will have the right to argue for a shorter prison term at his July 26 sentencing

Tisdol committed his crimes in a number of towns, including East Hartford and Windsor, but his cases have all been transferred to Middletown Superior Court.

Tisdol committed a number of the robberies when he was 15. Those cases — first-degree robberies involving use of deadly weapons, according to online court records — were transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

Later, a substantial bond was posted on Tisdol's behalf and he was released from jail. But he jumped the bond and committed an additional series of first-degree robberies involving gun threats before being arrested again in early 2021.

Tisdol is now being held on $3.3 million bond, according to online state Department of Correction records.

His first robbery spree occurred in fall 2017.

Although online court records have become somewhat convoluted, one of the incidents in which Tisdol pleaded guilty appears to be a Dec. 7, 2017, robbery in which a pizza deliveryman was fired on in Windsor. The deliveryman wasn't hit by the two shots he reported hearing, one of which hit the door of the house where he was standing.

He told police that the shorter of the two robbers, who was about 5-foot-5, had hit him on the side of the face with a gun earlier in the incident. The deliveryman suffered a minor injury to the left side of his head, but refused medical treatment, police said.

There was a flurry of carjackings in New Britain in December 2017, leading police to put extra officers on the street to look for the unusual car — a sporty, green Toyota Paseo — described by victims of one of the crimes.

Police officers spotted the car on Dec. 14, 2017, and tried to bottle it up in a side street.

But the driver — Zoe Dowdell, 20, of Bloomfield — drove on lawns and a sidewalk, narrowly missing police officers who were approaching the car on foot. After the car got past the officers, two detectives fired a total of 20 shots after it, fatally wounding Dowdell, leaving Tisdol with gunshot wounds to both legs, and possibly causing minor cuts to back-seat passenger Noah Young of Bloomfield.

As a result of a subsequent police search of the car, Tisdol pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit and possessing narcotics with the intent to sell.

One of the robberies Tisdol committed after jumping bond occurred in the early evening of Jan. 25, 2021, when a man reported being robbed by a gunman smelling of alcohol as the victim returned to his apartment in the complex at 80 Simmons Road in East Hartford. The victim told police that the robber stole a handgun, a holster, and two 10-round magazines.

East Hartford police Detective Gary Boivin reported that a New Britain detective had quoted Tisdol as bragging in a Facebook Live video posted two days later that he robs people "for money, robbery first, premeditated. I do robbery first."

