Windsor Locks man acquitted of raping East Hartford woman in 2017

Mar. 21—A Windsor Locks man who spent more than four years facing charges that he raped an East Hartford woman who let him share her bed on a summer night in 2017 due to a broken air conditioner on the boat where he lived was acquitted of all charges Tuesday.

After hearing less than two days of testimony last week in the case against Larry Percy Jr., 38, the six-member Hartford Superior Court jury began deliberating Monday afternoon and reached its verdict before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The jury found Percy not guilty of all three charges he was facing, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

ACQUITTAL

DEFENDANT: Larry Percy Jr., 38, who has listed an address on Chapman Chase in Windsor Locks

CHARGES: Two counts of first-degree sexual assault; one count of fourth-degree sexual assault

VERDICT: Not guilty on all counts

Percy didn't react visibly when the verdict was announced.

But his mother, Suzanne Howard, raised her arms, then dissolved into tears in the arms of the man sitting next to her in the spectators' gallery.

Outside the courtroom, she said, "The jury did their job, and we're grateful that the truth really does prevail."

She added, however, that her son's life "has been turned upside down" in the years the case has taken and that the stigma of having been accused will continue.

Her son was arrested in December 2018 and was free on $200,000 bond while the case was in court.

His father, also named Larry Percy, expressed thanks to the jurors and defense lawyer Wesley S. Spears, who he said "did a very good job."

Larry Percy Jr., who has listed an address on Chapman Chase, opted not to comment immediately.

He didn't testify at the trial. That left the credibility of the woman who accused him as the central issue.

The woman, who is related to Percy but not closely enough for incest to have been an issue, told a male friend and her therapist after the July 17, 2017 incident that she had been sexually assaulted. But she waited more than 13 months to report the incident to police.

Meanwhile, the woman met with Percy, his father, and two others in June 2018 at a Windsor pizza shop to discuss the situation.

Spears stressed in his final argument to the jury Monday that even the male friend the woman brought with her to the meeting didn't corroborate some of what she quoted Percy as saying there, including references to using the opioid drug OxyContin, being suicidal, and having an out-of-body experience.

Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio told the jury in his final argument that the woman had no financial interest in the outcome of the case. What she wanted, he said, was an apology.

The prosecutor acknowledged that the woman showed bad judgment in several things she did, including letting Percy share her bed, not reporting the incident to police right away, twice going out on Percy's boat with him and others in the days after the incident, and texting him.

The defense lawyer argued that there were seven areas of reasonable doubt in the case, starting with the woman's psychiatric problems, which he said included post-traumatic stress disorder, fatigue, anxiety, depression, relationship problems with her 7-year-old son, and a recent "bad breakup with a married man."

The married man is Percy's friend, Spears added.

Other factors the defense lawyer cited included the woman's failure to seek medical treatment and a written message two weeks after the incident in which she told Percy her cellphone was lost and let him know how to stay in touch, which Spears argued wasn't something a rape victim would have done.

