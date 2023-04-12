Windsor Locks man admits enticing Glastonbury girl; receiving porn

Apr. 12—A former Windsor Locks man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he enticed a 13-year-old Glastonbury girl to engage in illegal sexual activity and that he received child pornography from three other girls ranging in age from 13 to 17, authorities announced.

Justin McKenney, 29, faces a recommended sentence between 30 years and life under federal guidelines, according to his plea agreement with prosecutors. But both sides reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside that range when Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer sentences McKenney on July 11 in U.S. District Court in New Haven.

The enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years and the pornography charge carries a minimum of five years. The plea agreement and the statement announcing it don't say whether the minimum sentences can run concurrent to one another or must run consecutive.

In addition, the judge must order McKenney to pay restitution to the victims and can order tens of thousands of dollars in fines and special assessments.

McKenney has been held without bond since his arrest in March 2022.

The Glastonbury girl's parents told police in October 2021 that she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew as "Jason" or "J," who told her that he was a Glastonbury High School student, Special Agent Brian Womersley of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported in an affidavit.

The girl told Glastonbury police that she met the assailant for the first time on Oct. 5, 2021, at a school parking lot. She said he drove her several minutes away to an unknown location, where he stopped at the side of the road, locked the car doors, and raped her, despite her telling him to stop.

As the assailant drove back, she said, she told him to let her out of the car. She said he did so but told her, "You'll never know my real name. I used a fake name and Snapchat name." The two had met through the Snapchat social media application.

The girl gave a similar account in a subsequent forensic interview. She said he reclined her seatback and "pushed her down," but she was less explicit about his use of force than she had been in the Glastonbury police interview.

Subsequent examination of Snapchat records by law enforcement personnel produced messages indicating that McKenney and the girl met more than once before Oct. 5, but she continued to maintain that she met him only once.

McKenney admitted in pleading guilty that he met the girl four times in September and early October 2021 and engaged in illegal sexual activity, including intercourse, with her. He also admitted that he was 27 at the time, although he told the girl he was a high school junior, and that he knew she was 13.

The agent also detailed McKenney's online communications with six other minors from states including Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, and South Carolina.

The Virginia girl listed prices for sexually explicit photos and videos ranging from $2 to $15, and McKenney asked her how to pay, according to the agent. The investigation also produced sexually explicit images exchanged by McKenney and this girl over about four months, the agent reported.

In his plea agreement, McKenney admitted to sexually explicit communications with three minors other than the Glastonbury girl, including one girl with whom he had a sexual relationship when she was 17. He admitted taking video of their sexual activity.

