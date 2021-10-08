Windsor Locks man arrested in South Windsor burglaries

Oct. 8—SOUTH WINDSOR — Anthony Chiarizio, 61, of Windsor Locks, was arrested Thursday on three warrants related to burglaries of businesses in town.

Chiarizio was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of sixth-degree larceny, and fifth-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say Chairizio stole cash from cash registers at three businesses: Sun Sun Chinese Restaurant on Oakland Road in June, Style Points Salon on Buckland Road in July, and Plato's Closet on Buckland Road in August.

Chiarizio smashed or unlocked the front doorways of the businesses to gain entry, police say.

Court records indicate Chiarizio was in custody for other burglaries, arrested by Glastonbury, Manchester, and West Hartford police for similar incidents in August and September.

Chiarizio was initially arrested on Aug. 13 and released from custody, but was arrested again on Aug. 21 and is currently being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000. His next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Hartford Superior Court, with an appearance in Manchester Superior Court scheduled for Nov. 22.

— Joseph Villanova

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.