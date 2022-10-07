Windsor Locks man charged with assault of woman

Oct. 6—WINDSOR LOCKS — A Windsor Locks man was charged Thursday in connection with an assault on a woman who was jogging.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, was arrested was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. Police said that they could not find a certain address for Russell.

Police added that around 9:54 a.m. Thursday, a 70-year-old woman was walk-jogging on Old County Road when Russell allegedly ran up behind her and struck her in the back of the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.

After she fell, the woman sustained what appeared to be broken fingers from the fall, police said. They added that she also suffered a serious laceration to the back of her head.

Police received a 911 call from a witness, and responded and provided medical aid while other units canvassed the area.

Police said Russell was located by State Police on Schoephoester Road, where he was detained and identified as the assailant by Windsor Locks Police.

The woman remains hospitalized, police said, adding that she does not know Russell and the motive for the attack is unknown.

Russell is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.