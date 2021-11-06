Windsor Locks man charged in fatal hit & run of UConn student

Nov. 6—Suffield Police on Friday arrested a Windsor Locks man who they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident in their town on Oct. 23.

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension. He was being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond pending his arraignment in superior court on Monday.

According to police, the investigation continues and additional charges may be filed.

On Oct. 25, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Meghan Voisine, a 2019 graduate of Suffield High School and a student at the University of Connecticut.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159 around 10:30 p.m. Oct 23 in response to an accident involving a female pedestrian. Responders attempted to save Voisine, but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, officials said at the time.

Last week, UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz described Voisine as an active and enthusiastic member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and the Women in Business student organization, who was very well liked among her classmates and professors.

According to online court documents, Seymour was found guilty in Enfield Superior Court on Sept. 14 on charges of failure to appear, and sentenced to six months jail, suspended with a conditional discharge of one year. He also received an unconditional discharge on that same date after he pleaded guilty to illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension on Dec. 27, 2019. However, there is no indication as to why Seymour's driver's license was suspended in the first place.

