Windsor Locks man charged with having sexually explicit communication with minors on Snapchat

Mar. 21—A Windsor Locks man has been charged with multiple child exploitation offenses after he allegedly used Snapchat, an online messaging app, to engage in sexually explicit communications with underage females, federal officials said.

Justin McKenney, 27, of Windsor Locks, was arrested on March 17 in Boston, where he was employed, Leonard C Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Matthew B. Millhollin, special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston, said in a news release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford ordered McKenney detained following his arrest.

Last October Glastonbury police began investigating the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an individual she met on Snapchat — later identified by police as McKenney — who posed as a high school student under the Snapchat username "keepingupg" and enticed the minor victim to engage in sexual activity, authorities said.

McKenney is also accused of using Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit communications with at least six other underage females in different states, the authorities said. In addition to sending sexually explicit messages, McKenney exchanged sexually explicit images and videos with the underage victims, authorities said.

The federal criminal complaint charges McKenney with enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity — which carries a maximum term of life in prison — receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, authorities said.

A combination of local, state, and federal departments are investigating the matter, including the Glastonbury Police Department, the Windsor Locks Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department.

The prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation, authorities said. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc,

and to report cases of child exploitation, please visit

www.cybertipline.com.

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.