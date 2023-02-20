Windsor Locks man charged with lying to Vernon police

Feb. 20—Police arrested a Windsor Locks man this month, saying he made up allegations that a child was being abused.

The man, Scott Myers, 33, was charged Feb. 14 with second-degree false incident report, making a false statement, and risk of injury to a child.

According to Vernon Police, last August, they received a referral from the Department of Children and Families about allegations that a juvenile female was being sexually abused. The allegations were reported by Myers, who told police the child said she was touched inappropriately.

The girl participated in a forensic interview and did not make any disclosures of abuse.

Police spoke with the person accused, who denied touching the girl inappropriately and showed police text messages that conflicted with what Myers reported.

Police attempted to follow up with Myers but were never able to make contact.

In February, police received another referral from DCF about similar allegations.

Another interview was conducted with the girl, and that time she disclosed allegations of abuse, but police noted a number of "red flags" in the process.

Police interviewed Myers again the next day, and he ended up admitting to lying about the allegations in September. He said the girl never reported any of the allegations to him, and he didn't believe the things the girl said in the second interview were true.