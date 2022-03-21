Windsor Locks man charged with using Snapchat to entice, sexually exploit girls

Federal authorities have charged a 27-year old Windsor Locks man with using the Internet application Snapchat to allegedly sexually exploit at least seven girls, in Connecticut and elsewhere.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday it had charged Justin McKenney with multiple federal crimes, one of which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted. McKenney remains in custody, according to federal authorities.

McKenney is accused of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

McKenney was charged following an investigation by the Glastonbury Police Department into the alleged assault of a minor by someone she met on Snapchat. Federal prosecutors said the investigation revealed that McKenney, posing as a high school student and using Snapchat, began communicating with the victim in September 2021, and allegedly “enticed her to engage in sexual activity.”

Between October 2021 and February 2022, federal prosecutors said, McKenney used Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit communications with at least six other girls in other states. McKenney sent sexually explicit messages, and sexually explicit images and videos of himself, to minor victims, and he received sexually explicit images and videos from minor victims, prosecutors said.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, see www.justice.gov/psc.

To report cases of child exploitation, see www.cybertipline.com