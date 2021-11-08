Windsor Locks man confessed to smoking crack before fatal hit-and-run crash that killed UConn student, records show

The Windsor Locks man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a UConn student late last month in Suffield admitted to police last week that he had smoked crack cocaine while partying with his friends not long before the crash.

Frederick Seymour, 58, turned himself in to police Friday morning — to the surprise of the detectives building a case against him — and confessed to running over 20-year-old Meghan Voisine the night of Oct. 23 before fleeing the scene as bystanders tried to help her, new court records reveal.

“I came in because I have been having trouble sleeping and I feel guilty about it and I want to do the right thing,” Seymour told police in a sworn written statement.

Seymour was charged after the interview with evading responsibility in a crash that caused a death and driving with a suspended license. He was held in jail over the weekend and arraigned Monday in Superior Court in Hartford, where his bond was increased to $800,000 and he remained in police custody.

The deadly crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23 when Voisine, a junior at UConn, and two friends crossed Route 159 near Thrall Avenue as they walked between parties that night, according to new police records released after Seymour’s court hearing Monday.

Voisine had dropped her phone and card carrier in the middle of the road as she ran across, her important financial and ID cards clattering across the roadway, and had stopped to try to gather them when a white Jeep Cherokee slammed into her, police records show. Voisine was dragged and thrown 65 feet before landing in the middle of the road as two vehicles traveling the opposite direction stopped.

A tractor trailer driver dialed 911 and the occupants of another car tried to perform CPR, but a Suffield paramedic arrived and pronounced Voisine dead, records show.

While the good Samaritans aided Voisine, they witnessed a man pacing the side of the road near the crash and heard him say, “[expletive] me, I hit her,” before disappearing from the scene, the witnesses told investigators.

Suffield police posted a plea for information about the crash on their Facebook page the next morning and a man who had lent his white Jeep Cherokee to a friend the night before, only to discover it heavily damaged in the daylight that morning, called police to report he believed his car had been involved, records show.

“They saw the post and they called,” Suffield police Chief Richard Brown said Friday. “They did the right thing. They did the responsible thing. There are some good people left in the world.”

That information led investigators to the woman who was with Seymour in the car at the time of the crash, confirmed by video from a nearby gas station, records show.

The woman told police she had been drunk at the time and that Seymour had picked her up to bring her back to his party with his friends, but instead they drove north up Route 159 and hit something hard in the road, she told police.

She remembered Seymour saying he had hit a girl in the roadway but claims he told her the girl was fine, sitting up and being tended to by other people so they left, records show.

Detectives were preparing to bring charges against Seymour late last week when he turned up at the police station just before 7 a.m. Friday and told officers he wanted to speak to them about the crash.

That day he had been hanging out with the owner of the white Jeep and another friend, watching college football and playing cards, he told police. Seymour’s girlfriend wanted to come over, but both she and the two friends Seymour was with all had been drinking alcohol, so Seymour asked to borrow his friend’s Jeep.

“At some point while we were hanging out, I smoked some crack cocaine in front of the other two,” Seymour said.

Seymour described to investigators hitting something in the road on Route 190, realizing it was a girl and pulling over to check the scene, records show. He said his girlfriend had gotten into the driver’s seat of the stopped Jeep and offered to tell authorities she had been driving, because she knows he has a suspended license, but he refused and beckoned her back to the passenger seat before driving away.

“At this time I thought that the girl was alive, that she was being taken care of and I started to panic,” Seymour said in his sworn statement.

Seymour “basically played dumb” when his friend called to ask about the damage to his Jeep the next morning and he learned the following the day that the girl had died, he told police. He finally came forward to police almost three weeks later because he felt guilty and wanted “to do the right thing,” he said.

Seymour has several previous arrests on drug charges, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court, police records show. His license has been suspended since December 2018, but he has been arrested for driving anyway twice since then and on Sept. 14 was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence for driving with a suspended license.

A public defender was appointed to represent Seymour on Monday and he remained in custody after his hearing.

A Suffield native, Voisine was remembered by family and friends for her “infectious personality, fun-loving spirit and a kindness that she shared with all,” according to her obituary.

Voisine graduated from Suffield High School in 2019 and transferred to UConn in the fall of 2020 from Seton Hall University. She was a junior studying marketing and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and the Women in Business student organization.

“She was a bright comet that streaked through our lives, and one that was extinguished way too early,” her obituary read.

Staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this report.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.