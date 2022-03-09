Windsor Locks man pleads guilty in ‘Simsbury jogger’ murder case

A man charged with stabbing and killing a woman as she jogged on a Simsbury trail in 2014 pleaded guilty to murder and is to be sentenced to 35 years in prison, the prosecutor in the case said Wednesday.

William Winters Leverett, 30, is to be sentenced on May 3. He has been in jail since his arrest in 2018 for the killing of Melissa Millan, a mother of two and insurance executive. To avoid a trial, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Vicki Melchiorre said, Leverett agreed to a 35-year prison term and will have to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Melchiorre called the case “just bizarre and very scary.”

Millan was found with fatal stab wounds on a busy trail along Iron Horse Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2014. The killing stymied investigators, and police and town officials had offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

The case broke on Sept. 19, 2018, when Leverett, a registered sex offender working as an assistant manager at Fresh Market in Avon, went to the Simsbury police station and confessed, police have said. He then led investigators to a bloody glove hidden behind a wall on his grandparents’ Simsbury property, records show. Tests showed it contained Millan’s DNA.

Leverett told police he went to the trail that night looking for “human contact” after attending a sex offenders meeting in Hartford. When he spotted Millan, a 54-year-old executive at Mass Mutual Life Insurance Co., he said he became “mentally aroused,” which then turned to anxiety and anger when he realized, “I can’t have her” and “She was way out of my league.”

Leverett said he approached Millan around 8 p.m. in a darkened part of the trail and stabbed her in the chest, according to arrest records. Millan pushed Leverett away, forcing the knife out of her chest as Leverett clutched the weapon. Leverett said he heard Millan say, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” before she went quiet, records show.

Melchiorre said she had jogged on the same path where Millan was killed. She said she cannot process how Leverett changed in a moment from thinking Millan was an attractive lady he would like to meet to deciding to plunge a knife into her chest. Leverett was evaluated and found sane, she said.

“It’s just very scary that there are people out there like that that for no apparent reason will just go up and kill you,” Melchiorre said. “He knew what he was doing. He knew what he was doing was wrong.”

