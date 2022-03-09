Windsor Locks man pleads guilty to 2014 murder of Simsbury jogger

Mar. 9—A former Windsor Locks man pleaded guilty this week to murdering a female jogger on a Simsbury Greenway path in 2014 and faces a likely sentence of 35 years in prison, a prosecutor says.

William W. Leverett, 30, who formerly lived on Seymour Road in Windsor Locks, entered the plea bargain Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, online records show. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.

Leverett's plea bargain calls for the 35-year prison sentence to be followed by seven years of strict special parole, according to prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre.

STABBING PLEA

DEFENDANT: William W. Leverett, 30, who formerly lived on Seymour Road in Windsor Locks

GUILTY PLEA: Murder

LIKELY SENTENCE: 35 years in prison, followed by seven years' special parole

STATUS: Held in lieu of $2 million bond at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield; sentencing scheduled May 3 in Hartford Superior Court

Leverett has been held in lieu of $2 million bond while the case was in court.

The case against Leverett started on Sept. 19, 2018, when he appeared spontaneously at the Simsbury police station and confessed to killing Melissa Millan, 54, a senior vice president at MassMutual and mother of two, according to an affidavit by Simsbury police Sgt. Scott Sagan.

Leverett, who has a 2011 conviction in Colorado for sexual assault on a child, gave police a recorded interview lasting from 10:47 p.m. Sept. 19, 2018, to about 3 a.m. Sept. 20, and he gave additional information in subsequent meetings with police, according to Sagan.

The sergeant quoted Leverett as saying during the interview that he was on Iron Horse Boulevard in Simsbury on the night of the stabbing because he needed "human contact" and was hoping to meet people.

Leverett went on to say that he saw the jogger, was attracted to her physically, and drove further down the boulevard to walk to the running path and "be next to her." He said he only wanted a chance to speak to her but that "something happened" and he stabbed her in the chest, the sergeant reported.

Earlier in the interview, Leverett had said "something compelled him that he couldn't explain" and that he was "acting beyond his control," Sagan reported.

Leverett had never seen Millan before she crossed in front of his car at an intersection that night. But he described being overcome by anger when he realized she was out of his "league" and that he couldn't "have her." He told police his anger escalated until he "went into a frenzy," and decided to confront and attack her.

After parking again, he left his car with a knife and headed for an unlit portion of the path that Millan would soon approach, he told police. When she got close, he intentionally ran into her, causing her to stop, then stabbed her in the chest. Millan pushed him away, causing the knife to leave her chest, and she fell backwards over the guardrail and onto Iron Horse Boulevard.

Leverett, his clothing bloodied, then ran away and heard Millan exclaim, "Oh my God, oh my God."

Leverett also told police he was wearing gloves during the stabbing and intended to throw them away in a barn at his home. But one of the gloves fell in a crevice behind a cabinet, and he left it there.

On Sept. 20, 2018, after giving the recorded confession, Leverett accompanied officers to the barn, and they found the glove. Subsequent testing showed it contained DNA from three people, one of them likely Millan, police say.

After Leverett rejected the prosecution's first plea offer in October 2020, public defender Claud E. Chong said he wouldn't be pursuing a psychological defense.

The defense lawyer explained at that time that Leverett has psychiatric issues and disabilities that, while not rising to the level of "mental disease or defect," as Connecticut law calls insanity, could represent "mitigating factors" in sentencing.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.