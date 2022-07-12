Windsor Locks man sentenced to five years for role in 2020 assault, attempted shooting

A Windsor Locks man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the August 2020 assault and attempted shooting of a juvenile in Rockville, according to a release from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Sandone pleaded guilty in Rockville Superior Court to the charge of first-degree conspiracy. Sandone served as the “getaway driver” for Trenton Merrill and Jakwai Sosa, who committed the assault, according to the CT DOJ.

The assault that took place on Aug. 27, 2020 was one of a series of escalating violent interactions between two groups of young people in Rockville at the time, according to the CT DOJ. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Vernon Police Department spanning 2019 through 2021, police arrested 15 individuals in connection with multiple stabbings, assaults and shootings.

The defendants were presented in Rockville Superior Court, with additional juveniles charged in Rockville Juvenile Court, according to the CT DOJ.

All of the cases were prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville.